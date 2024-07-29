Technical Writer
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
We currently have an opening for a Technical Writer - a role perfect for creative souls and natural-born writers who know their way around words
Tasks in the role:
Editing drafts of new docs
Updating existing docs and proofreading changes
Maintaining documentation writing standards, style guide, templates, doc linter rules, etc
Advising development teams on documentation best practices
Improving information architecture and making documentation easier to find
Taking ownership over and completing projects related to Knowledge Sharing and Management
Writing docs from scratch (on occasion)
Who we are looking for right now:
You have 2+ уears of experience writing technical docs - including API docs - for the software developer audience
You have a deep understanding of technical documentation types, know how to create not only a good article, but a structured and connected web of docs. You see the big picture
You have extensive experience with docs-as-code (command line, Git, Markdown/reStructuredText)
You have experience working with static site generators such as MkDocs
You proactively gather information through research and pursuing SMEs
You are fluent in English (near-native or native) and know how to adjust your writing style for different audiences
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if:
You have experience with documentation linters such as Vale
You can read and understand JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Other programming languages are welcome
You are familiar with CI/CD pipelines and how docs fit into the software development lifecycle
You understand the software development lifecycle and cloud infrastructure basics
You have experience creating infographics, diagrams, or other media for docs. You know how to effectively use such media
You have experience with web accessibility
You are familiar with documentation analytics and related tools
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team:
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Technical Writers Team focuses on managing a broad range of developer documentation: from integration tutorials to API references. We work with SMEs and readers from multiple teams. We’re moving towards docs-as-code, so knowing how to work an IDE and Git is a must. We’re also involved in the broader Knowledge Management activities and projects.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably:
Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company:
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
