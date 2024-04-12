QA Engineer (UI-Kit Team)

Actively participating (sometimes even pushing) in the development process of automated and integration testing.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role QA for those who want to turn ideas into reality using test scripts, automation, and maybe a little magic.

Who we are looking for

2+ years of experience in web products (and their APIs) testing.

Proficiency in writing test cases.

Good knowledge of the Jest frameworks.

Experience in using Axe, playwright, and testing-library (+ testing-library/react).

Languages: English B2 level or above.

High level of autonomy.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience in building test processes from scratch.

Experience in a11y testing.

Experience in test automation.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The UI-Kit team designs the system https://i.semrush.com/ and the component library for React that is used by all teams in our company. The UI-Kit product connects all Semrush interfaces, gives users a sense of uniformity and integrity, and provides developers with a full-featured, intuitive component library. The team is also in charge of a web portal with API documentation for developers and a dashboard for gathering statistics on Semrush components.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.