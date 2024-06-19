UI Designer (Red and Yellow Teams)
This is our UI Designer role for those who know how to turn a mix of animations, pictures, buttons, fonts, and colors into a great interface
Tasks in the role
Create detailed UI layouts and sync with designers from other areas to make the entire service look cohesive and attractive
Accompany their solutions at all stages and monitor the result
Suggest improvements both to the product interface and processes
Choose a user-friendly work methodology
Investigate user issues in conjunction with UX and PO
Interact with UX writers, localizers, UX researchers, marketers, pre-sales, and many others
Has access to analytics and feedback from users and objectively evaluates the quality of their work
Occasionally participate in global projects and can initiate such projects
Experiment, learn, and exchange experiences with colleagues
Who we are looking for
Ability to work in Figma
At least an Intermediate level of English
Experience working in a team with other UX and UI designers, as well as having completed projects
The main idea in our work is to be brave, independent, be able to prove your decisions, and not be afraid to make mistakes. You are never alone when facing a problem, and you will always get help and support from your colleagues in any situation.
Please attach a portfolio describing your projects. Tell us what they’re about, what the challenges were, and how you knew the final UI solution was good. Additional UI states in the portfolio—bugs, UI behavior with different types of content, and UI component guides.
A bit about the team
Currently, we are looking for a UI designer to work with the company’s key products. You will have challenging and exciting tasks for the most popular services and work in a team with great specialists in different areas. We don’t just create interfaces, but together we make a useful and thoughtful product, which evolves together with us.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
