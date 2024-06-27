UI Designer (Red and Yellow Teams)

Has access to analytics and feedback from users and objectively evaluates the quality of their work

Create detailed UI layouts and sync with designers from other areas to make the entire service look cohesive and attractive

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our UI Designer role for those who know how to turn a mix of animations, pictures, buttons, fonts, and colors into a great interface

Who we are looking for

Ability to work in Figma

At least an Intermediate level of English

Experience working in a team with other UX and UI designers, as well as having completed projects

The main idea in our work is to be brave, independent, be able to prove your decisions, and not be afraid to make mistakes. You are never alone when facing a problem, and you will always get help and support from your colleagues in any situation.

Please attach a portfolio describing your projects. Tell us what they’re about, what the challenges were, and how you knew the final UI solution was good. Additional UI states in the portfolio—bugs, UI behavior with different types of content, and UI component guides.



A bit about the team

Currently, we are looking for a UI designer to work with the company’s key products. You will have challenging and exciting tasks for the most popular services and work in a team with great specialists in different areas. We don’t just create interfaces, but together we make a useful and thoughtful product, which evolves together with us.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.