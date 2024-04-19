UX Designer (Ruby Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
And this is our UX Designer role for those who create hypotheses and test them and are not afraid to experiment and learn new things.
Tasks in the role
Working in project groups and using agile methods
Analyzing requirements together with product owners and/or project managers and coordinating actions with UI designers and developers
Designing and developing individual products and the toolkit as a whole
Interacting with software and developing solutions to meet user and business needs
Contacting users and conducting usability testing. Accompanying the development of and monitoring the quality of the product
Monitoring the results of your work and suggesting improvements
Who we are looking for
3+ years of experience as a UX designer
Аbility to form product and user hypotheses and suggest improvements
Experience in developing interactive prototypes, taking into account all possible scenarios and extreme states
Ability to dеvelop custom scripts
Experience in conducting usability and corridor tests
Ability to сarry out the designer's supervision of the product produced
Knowledge of English at an intermediate or higher level
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have the ability to work in conditions of uncertainty and with flexibility
Ability to work in a team and find compromises
Ability to analyze and prioritize feedback from various sources, as well as give constructive feedback
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
Please attach a portfolio describing your projects: write about what they are, tell us about the tasks you faced, how you reached the end result, and what problems you solved. Attach links to interactive prototypes.
A bit about the team
This is a new direction that creates a new product for a new audience.
Our design team is
Constant interaction with UI and UX designers. Also, we work closely with localizers, UX writers, UX researchers, and developers
Experimentation with product interfaces, team processes, and tools used in work
Freedom to choose task-solving methodologies (the main thing is to show their effectiveness)
Continuous support, advice, knowledge sharing, and communication with other UX specialists
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Design
At Semrush, there’re Product and Marketing Design teams. These colleagues are masters of creativity. They invent beauty every day to present our Company to the world in the best way possible.
UX and UI designers are involved in product design projects. The UX professionals develop the product's interaction with the user, while the UI experts develop the product’s visual interface with a desire to impact customers’ emotions.
Marketing design includes motion, web, and graphic design. These colleagues are in charge of corporate identity. They create layouts for advertising campaigns, handle internal & external events, design, and much more.
A day without creative concepts is a day wasted :) Do you agree? Then, you’ll be on the same page with our designers.
