UX Designer (Ruby Team)

Monitoring the results of your work and suggesting improvements

Contacting users and conducting usability testing. Accompanying the development of and monitoring the quality of the product

Interacting with software and developing solutions to meet user and business needs

Designing and developing individual products and the toolkit as a whole

Analyzing requirements together with product owners and/or project managers and coordinating actions with UI designers and developers

And this is our UX Designer role for those who create hypotheses and test them and are not afraid to experiment and learn new things.

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience as a UX designer

Аbility to form product and user hypotheses and suggest improvements

Experience in developing interactive prototypes, taking into account all possible scenarios and extreme states

Ability to dеvelop custom scripts

Experience in conducting usability and corridor tests

Ability to сarry out the designer's supervision of the product produced

Knowledge of English at an intermediate or higher level

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have the ability to work in conditions of uncertainty and with flexibility

Ability to work in a team and find compromises

Ability to analyze and prioritize feedback from various sources, as well as give constructive feedback

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

Please attach a portfolio describing your projects: write about what they are, tell us about the tasks you faced, how you reached the end result, and what problems you solved. Attach links to interactive prototypes.

A bit about the team

This is a new direction that creates a new product for a new audience.



Our design team is



Constant interaction with UI and UX designers. Also, we work closely with localizers, UX writers, UX researchers, and developers

Experimentation with product interfaces, team processes, and tools used in work

Freedom to choose task-solving methodologies (the main thing is to show their effectiveness)

Continuous support, advice, knowledge sharing, and communication with other UX specialists

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.