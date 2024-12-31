VP, Customer Intelligence and Insights (Retention Division)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

REQUIRED: Bachelor’s degree in data science, mathematics, engineering or related field

REQUIRED: Experience in SaaS organizations strongly

5+ years of leadership experience managing technical teams, preferably within a global organization

15+ years of professional experience, with extensive experience in analytics, customer insights, and B2B customer functions

Proficiency in data modelling, analytics methodologies, SQL and database management

Ability to work with and lead cross-functional and cross-cultural teams to drive initiatives and achieve results

Self-motivated and proactive leader/team player who takes ownership of and accountability for projects

Strong organizational skills with an ability to effectively manage competing priorities

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with strong ability to influence and inspire both stakeholders and team members

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a focus on driving actionable insights from complex data sets

Passion for developing high-performing global teams and creating transformational career opportunities

Familiarity with data visualization tools (e. G. , Tableau, Power BI) and statistical software

Experience with AI, data management, and analytics solutions

Advanced degree (MBA, or related analytical discipline)

Semrush’s Retention division is evolving its strategy, and the goal of becoming an increasingly customer-centric and data-driven growth engine is critical to this evolution. The division is journeying to create a high-performing customer success program enabled by modern capabilities and sophisticated data insights. Expected outcomes of this evolution are improved growth and retention, improved efficiency/effectiveness through a data-driven DNA, and elevated maturity to drive success at scale. This newly created role is critical to bringing this customer success vision to life.

Are you a data-driven leader passionate about uncovering actionable insights that drive business growth? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment where you can make a tangible impact? Reporting to the Chief Customer and Data Officer, the VP of Customer Intelligence and Insights will be responsible for embedding the value of customer insights into the decisions and actions around all strategic initiatives and tactics so the division can generate meaningful value across all customer segments and touchpoints, and continue to develop deep customer loyalty.



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



