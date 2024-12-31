VP, Customer Intelligence and Insights (Retention Division)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.
Tasks in the role
- Develop and execute a comprehensive customer insights strategy to support customer-impacting priorities and shape customer success actions
- Oversee the analysis and utilization of customer data, including profiles, behaviors, sentiments, trends, and preferences.
- Run insights, reporting & analytics for our post-sales division, encompassing customer success and support.
- Identify opportunities based on insights and act as an influencer to drive business decisions. Proactively monitor performance and customer behavior and guide the division on trends and emerging hotspots across our customer base.
- Develop data ‘products’ in partnership with IT and our Analytics Center of Excellence to provide customer intelligence to the division and the business.
- Build/implement mechanisms to leverage quantitative and qualitative data to help us fuel our strategy, reduce churn, and increase lifetime value
- Partner with other divisions to ensure we architect and imagine future measurement needs and capabilities considering an ever-changing data landscape, building the future of our customer intelligence ecosystem
- Lead, manage, and build a diverse insights and analytics team across specializations, recruiting, retaining, and developing talent accordingly. Cultivate a high-performance culture within the team, focusing on innovation, solutions ownership, and accountability.
- Champion the use of sophisticated analytics techniques, including predictive modeling to unlock opportunities and identify early indicators of risks.
Who we are looking for
- REQUIRED: Bachelor’s degree in data science, mathematics, engineering or related field
- REQUIRED: Experience in SaaS organizations strongly
- 5+ years of leadership experience managing technical teams, preferably within a global organization
- 15+ years of professional experience, with extensive experience in analytics, customer insights, and B2B customer functions
- Proficiency in data modelling, analytics methodologies, SQL and database management
- Ability to work with and lead cross-functional and cross-cultural teams to drive initiatives and achieve results
- Self-motivated and proactive leader/team player who takes ownership of and accountability for projects
- Strong organizational skills with an ability to effectively manage competing priorities
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with strong ability to influence and inspire both stakeholders and team members
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a focus on driving actionable insights from complex data sets
- Passion for developing high-performing global teams and creating transformational career opportunities
- Familiarity with data visualization tools (e. G. , Tableau, Power BI) and statistical software
- Experience with AI, data management, and analytics solutions
Not required, but a plus
- Advanced degree (MBA, or related analytical discipline)
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Semrush’s Retention division is evolving its strategy, and the goal of becoming an increasingly customer-centric and data-driven growth engine is critical to this evolution. The division is journeying to create a high-performing customer success program enabled by modern capabilities and sophisticated data insights. Expected outcomes of this evolution are improved growth and retention, improved efficiency/effectiveness through a data-driven DNA, and elevated maturity to drive success at scale. This newly created role is critical to bringing this customer success vision to life.
Are you a data-driven leader passionate about uncovering actionable insights that drive business growth? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment where you can make a tangible impact? Reporting to the Chief Customer and Data Officer, the VP of Customer Intelligence and Insights will be responsible for embedding the value of customer insights into the decisions and actions around all strategic initiatives and tactics so the division can generate meaningful value across all customer segments and touchpoints, and continue to develop deep customer loyalty.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably.
- Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Unlimited PTO
- Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal-opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers worldwide unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Senior Executive Talent Acquisition
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
