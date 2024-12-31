VP, Customer Intelligence and Insights (Retention Division)

Hi there!

Vice President, Customer Intelligence and Insights

Semrush’s Retention division is evolving its strategy and critical to this evolution is the goal of increasingly becoming a customer-centric and data-driven growth engine. The division is on a journey to create a high-performing customer success program enabled by a set of modern capabilities and sophisticated data insights. Expected outcomes of this evolution are improved growth and retention, improved efficiency/effectiveness through a data-driven DNA, and elevated maturity to drive success at scale. This newly created role is critical to bringing this customer success vision to life.

Are you a data-driven leader with a passion for uncovering actionable insights that drive business growth? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment where you can make a tangible impact? Reporting to the Chief Customer and Data Officer, the VP of Customer Intelligence and Insights will be responsible for embedding the value of customer insights into the decisions and actions around all strategic initiatives and tactics so the division can generate meaningful value across all customer segments and touchpoints, and continue to develop deep customer loyalty.



Tasks in the role