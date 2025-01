Full Name*

Email*

Phone Number*

attach_file Attach your resume/CV (max. 3Mb)

Choose from the list for the role

Choose from the list for the role keyboard_arrow_down

Comment (optional)

Additional information :

Do you have a Bachelor’s degree in data science, mathematics, engineering or related field Yes No

Do you have Experience working in SaaS organizations? Yes No

Do you have 5+ years of leadership experience managing technical teams within a global organization? Yes No