VP of Customer Experience (Retention Division)

Tasks in the role
Customer Journey Mapping: Own the creation and articulation of customer journey maps. Analyze customer needs and behaviors and deliver data-driven insights to key stakeholders to enhance and optimize the customer journey and overall experience
Customer Interaction Analysis: Build a deep understanding of how customers interact with Semrush’s customer-facing teams (including Customer Success and Support), operationalize key customer experience metrics, and drive informed decision-making across the business
Strategic Growth & Retention: Develop and execute comprehensive strategies that foster proactive, positive client relationships, address customer pain points, and increase satisfaction and retention. Collaborate with the Customer Engagement Strategy team to ensure alignment
Global Program Leadership: Lead and manage global programs that include the Voice of the Customer, Customer Community, and Customer Advocacy, building a culture of customer-centricity and continuous improvement
Customer Relationship Management: Establish and nurture significant, long-lasting relationships with key customers, ensuring their needs are met and exceeded, driving loyalty and advocacy
Customer Experience Metrics: Drive the evolution of customer experience metrics, leveraging insights to craft strategies that enhance the customer experience and boost customer lifetime value
Gamification in Customer Experience: Implement innovative gamification techniques to elevate every stage of the customer journey, enhancing engagement and driving measurable impact
Team Leadership & Growth: Initially lead as a team of one, but build, lead, and develop a high-performing, efficient customer experience team that drives results
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Partner closely with Product, Sales, and Marketing teams to ensure seamless alignment on customer needs, feedback, and strategic initiatives
Who we are looking for
Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, Technology, or a relevant discipline. MBA highly preferred
Experience
10+ years of experience in customer-facing leadership roles, with a proven track record of success in driving customer retention and expansion
7+ years of experience managing and scaling customer-facing teams
Proven experience building and scaling cross-functional teams, with strong knowledge of XaaS business models and best practices in managing scaled customer success programs
Expertise in digital engagement approaches (such as Digital Customer Success, tech touch, and pooled customer success models)
Skills & Others
Exceptional communication skills with the ability to influence and drive alignment at all levels of the organization, including senior executives
Strong analytical mindset with proficiency in leveraging data-driven insights to inform strategic decisions and optimize customer experience outcomes
Deep understanding of B2B “as a service” industries, with a strong track record of implementing strategies that drive customer retention and expansion
Excellent problem-solving skills, capable of analyzing complex issues and developing actionable, scalable solutions
Not required, but a plus
Ability to travel domestically and internationally as needed (up to 30%)
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
This person will be responsible for leading and transforming our customer experience delivery. Partnering closely with senior leaders across the organization to build and implement innovative strategies that drive customer retention, business growth and accelerate advocacy and loyalty. We believe that building an obsession with ensuring our customers receive value, and advance their business success, will lead to positive retention, growth, and advocacy outcomes for Semrush. Reporting to the Chief Customer and Data officer, the Vice President of Customer Experience will be instrumental to our growth and help shape the future of Semrush as we transform to a customer-value-obsessed engagement model and expand our customer base across all segments and countries, from solopreneur to Fortune 500 companies.
