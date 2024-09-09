VP of Customer Experience (Retention Division)

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Partner closely with Product, Sales, and Marketing teams to ensure seamless alignment on customer needs, feedback, and strategic initiatives

Team Leadership & Growth: Initially lead as a team of one, but build, lead, and develop a high-performing, efficient customer experience team that drives results

Gamification in Customer Experience: Implement innovative gamification techniques to elevate every stage of the customer journey, enhancing engagement and driving measurable impact

Customer Experience Metrics: Drive the evolution of customer experience metrics, leveraging insights to craft strategies that enhance the customer experience and boost customer lifetime value

Customer Relationship Management: Establish and nurture significant, long-lasting relationships with key customers, ensuring their needs are met and exceeded, driving loyalty and advocacy

Global Program Leadership: Lead and manage global programs that include the Voice of the Customer, Customer Community, and Customer Advocacy, building a culture of customer-centricity and continuous improvement

Strategic Growth & Retention: Develop and execute comprehensive strategies that foster proactive, positive client relationships, address customer pain points, and increase satisfaction and retention. Collaborate with the Customer Engagement Strategy team to ensure alignment

Customer Interaction Analysis: Build a deep understanding of how customers interact with Semrush’s customer-facing teams (including Customer Success and Support), operationalize key customer experience metrics, and drive informed decision-making across the business

Customer Journey Mapping: Own the creation and articulation of customer journey maps. Analyze customer needs and behaviors and deliver data-driven insights to key stakeholders to enhance and optimize the customer journey and overall experience

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, Technology, or a relevant discipline. MBA highly preferred

Experience

10+ years of experience in customer-facing leadership roles, with a proven track record of success in driving customer retention and expansion

7+ years of experience managing and scaling customer-facing teams

Proven experience building and scaling cross-functional teams, with strong knowledge of XaaS business models and best practices in managing scaled customer success programs

Expertise in digital engagement approaches (such as Digital Customer Success, tech touch, and pooled customer success models)

Skills & Others

Exceptional communication skills with the ability to influence and drive alignment at all levels of the organization, including senior executives

Strong analytical mindset with proficiency in leveraging data-driven insights to inform strategic decisions and optimize customer experience outcomes

Deep understanding of B2B “as a service” industries, with a strong track record of implementing strategies that drive customer retention and expansion

Excellent problem-solving skills, capable of analyzing complex issues and developing actionable, scalable solutions

Not required, but a plus

Ability to travel domestically and internationally as needed (up to 30%)

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



This person will be responsible for leading and transforming our customer experience delivery. Partnering closely with senior leaders across the organization to build and implement innovative strategies that drive customer retention, business growth and accelerate advocacy and loyalty. We believe that building an obsession with ensuring our customers receive value, and advance their business success, will lead to positive retention, growth, and advocacy outcomes for Semrush. Reporting to the Chief Customer and Data officer, the Vice President of Customer Experience will be instrumental to our growth and help shape the future of Semrush as we transform to a customer-value-obsessed engagement model and expand our customer base across all segments and countries, from solopreneur to Fortune 500 companies.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format REMOTE: This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO

Paid parental leave

Short-term and Long-term Disability

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance

Travel Insurance

Corporate Events

Snacks, coffee, tea

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



