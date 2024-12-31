VP of Digital and Scale Customer Success (Retention Division)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance!

This is our role Vice President of Digital and Scale Customer Success role for those who are goal and success-oriented.

The Vice President of Digital and Scale Customer Success is a strategic and operational leader responsible for establishing and driving a high-impact, scalable customer success model for our extensive solopreneur and SMB customer base. In this role, you will lead proactive, lifecycle-focused digital and tech-touch engagement as well as scale engagement programs to improve LTV, minimize churn, increase adoption, and foster expansion, ultimately maximizing our Net Retention Revenue.

In this role, you will oversee a dedicated team that includes both Self Service and Digital Success specialists and a team of Scale Customer Success Managers (CSMs) who deliver customer value in a primarily one-to-many format, focusing on prescribed engagement to support onboarding, product adoption, and retention. This leader will work closely with cross-functional teams such as product, sales, marketing and digital customer experience to create an integrated and value-driven customer journey.



Tasks in the role