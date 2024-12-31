VP of Digital and Scale Customer Success (Retention Division)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance!
This is our role Vice President of Digital and Scale Customer Success role for those who are goal and success-oriented.
The Vice President of Digital and Scale Customer Success is a strategic and operational leader responsible for establishing and driving a high-impact, scalable customer success model for our extensive solopreneur and SMB customer base. In this role, you will lead proactive, lifecycle-focused digital and tech-touch engagement as well as scale engagement programs to improve LTV, minimize churn, increase adoption, and foster expansion, ultimately maximizing our Net Retention Revenue.
In this role, you will oversee a dedicated team that includes both Self Service and Digital Success specialists and a team of Scale Customer Success Managers (CSMs) who deliver customer value in a primarily one-to-many format, focusing on prescribed engagement to support onboarding, product adoption, and retention. This leader will work closely with cross-functional teams such as product, sales, marketing and digital customer experience to create an integrated and value-driven customer journey.
Tasks in the role
- Develop and implement a customer lifecycle engagement strategy for touchpoints at scale, leveraging self-service, automation and digital touchpoints, as well as CSM engagement at scale to drive effective onboarding, product adoption, lifecycle events and retention, delivering on quarterly Customer Success goals.
- Establish a proactive, 1:many engagement model through the Scale CSM team to provide tailored yet prescribed customer value and maximize platform utilization across the solopreneurs and SMB segments.
- Partner with Product, Marketing, and Digital Customer Experience to ensure a cohesive customer engagement experience across all channels, maximizing value generation to drive adoption and retention, beyond product-specific experiences
- Analyze customer behavior against levers of revenue and retention, designing initiatives to tackle opportunities to adjust behaviors for our scale segments.
- Lead, mentor, and develop a team that includes Digital Success Specialists, Self-service specialists, and Scale CSMs, fostering a scalable, innovative, and outcome-focused execution.
- Drive continuous improvement across digital engagement and 1:many programs, optimizing workflows and leveraging emerging technologies to increase efficiency and adoption.
- Collaborate closely with the Digital Customer Experience team to maintain a cohesive customer journey, being accountable for value-driven customer touchpoints across the optimized product experience.
- Identify and lead the implementation of solutions that enable more effective digital and scale customer success, supporting a proactive approach to customer retention and expansion at scale for our extensive customer base.
- Traveling up to 25% of the time.
Who we are looking for
- MBA or advanced degree in Business, technology, or a related field.
- 12+ years in Customer Success, Account Management, or related fields, within a SaaS or technology company.
- 8+ years in a leadership role, with at least 3 years focused on digital and scalable customer success models, ideally with experience leading 1:many CSM teams.
- Proven track record of achieving NRR improvements and reducing churn through data-driven digital engagement and scaled customer success strategies. (ESSENTIAL)
- Expertise with digital customer success and analytics tools, such as Gainsight, Salesforce, marketing automation solutions, Pardot, and Marketo.
- Strong analytical mindset and data fluency, with experience in business intelligence platforms to drive insights and optimize customer success programs.
- A collaborative, customer-centric leader with excellent communication skills and cultural awareness, adept at working across global teams.
- Flexible, adaptable, and experienced in a high-growth, dynamic environment focusing on continuous improvement.
- Excellent communication skills, verbal, written, and presentation.
Not required, but a plus
- Experience in global customer engagement strategies and familiarity with agile, test-and-learn methodologies for iterative program improvement.
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably.
(US Locations)
- Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Unlimited PTO
- Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
(EU Locations)
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal-opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers worldwide unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Senior Executive Talent Acquisition
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.