Full Name*

Email*

Phone Number*

attach_file Attach your resume/CV (max. 3Mb)

Choose from the list for the role

Choose from the list for the role keyboard_arrow_down

Comment (optional)

Additional information :

Your citizenship? (please add all citizenships if you have more than 1)

Your current location ?

What is your country of residence?

Do you have opened Individual Entrepreneur in a country you plan to work? Yes No

Are you legally authorized to work in the country where you applied for the role? Yes No

Country where you are going to work

What languages do you speak fluently?

Have you worked with SQL to analyze web analytics data, such as GA4 or streaming data?

Can you briefly describe a Google Tag Manager setup you've worked on? (e.g., number of tags, triggers, and custom implementations you managed)

Have you analyzed traffic sources or campaign performance in GA4?

Do you have experience in exporting GA4 data to a Data Warehouse?