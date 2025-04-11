Workforce Planning Manager (HR Data & Reporting)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

This is our role Workforce Planning Manager for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.

We are looking for a Workforce Planning Manager to lead our workforce strategy, focusing on budgeting, forecasting, and aligning staffing with business objectives. This role is crucial in optimizing labor costs, ensuring efficient resource utilization across the organization, and helping HR Business Partners (HRBPs) collect future workforce needs and create accurate workforce forecasts.

Tasks in the role

Strategic Workforce Planning: Partner with HR Business Partners (HRBP) and department leaders to understand and collect workforce needs for the future. Align staffing strategies with business goals, ensuring the workforce is prepared for growth and change. Create workforce forecasts based on labor trends, business growth projections, and operational needs.

Budgeting & Forecasting Analysis: Develop and manage accurate budgeting and forecasting processes for staff costs, including payroll, benefits, and HR operational expenses. Work closely with HRBP and Finance to ensure these processes align with organizational objectives and meet evolving business requirements.

Data Analytics & Reporting: Utilize advanced data analytics to examine cost changes, staffing levels, and HR metrics. Create insightful reports and dashboards to inform strategic decisions and provide actionable insights to leadership.

Process Improvement & Automation: Identify opportunities to automate and streamline workforce planning processes, enhancing efficiency and accuracy. Collaborate with HR and Finance teams to implement solutions that meet the evolving needs of the business.

Collaboration & Stakeholder Engagement: Serve as a key analytical resource, working closely with HRBP, Finance, and other internal stakeholders to ensure workforce planning initiatives are strategically aligned and effectively executed.