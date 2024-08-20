Zuora Specialist (Finance IT Team)
Tasks in the role
Zuora deployment project
Actively participate in the deployment of the Zuora platform, including testing and go-live activities
Take part in the collaboration with project stakeholders to ensure successful implementation and alignment with business objectives
Zuora platform administration
Administer and configure the Zuora platform to meet business needs
Ensure data integrity and consistency across systems
Billing and revenue operations support
Oversee the end-to-end subscription billing process, including invoice generation, payments, and adjustments
Support revenue recognition in accordance with ASC 606 and other relevant standards
Troubleshoot and resolve billing and payment issues
Reporting and analytics
Generate and analyze reports related to billing, revenue, and customer metrics
Provide insights and recommendations to improve billing and revenue processes
Process improvement
Identify and implement process improvements to enhance efficiency and accuracy in billing and revenue recognition
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to streamline operations and integrate Zuora with other systems
Customer support and training
Support internal teams with questions and issues related to Zuora
Train team members on new features and processes within Zuora
Who we are looking for
Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or a related field
2-4 years of experience working with Zuora or similar subscription management platforms
Strong understanding of subscription billing, revenue recognition, and financial reporting
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Experience with data analysis and reporting tools
Good communication and collaboration skills
Not required, but a plus
Prior experience in a SaaS or subscription-based business model
Experience with working with the Accounting team and Billing teams
Knowledge of integration tools and APIs related to Zuora would be an advantage
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Finance IT team is responsible for designing, implementing, and managing technology solutions that support the organization's financial, accounting, and procurement processes. The primary purpose is to ensure the accuracy, efficiency, and security of financial operations. There are two subteams in this team: ERP Team and Finance IT Support.
The Finance IT Team is the team responsible for the development and customisation of Oracle Fusion systems. Our main stakeholders are Accounting, FPnA, Treasury, and Procurement departments. This team is dedicated to leveraging the power of Oracle Fusion ERP and EPM to streamline and optimize the finance business processes.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
