Austin
Welcome to our Austin office, located right in the heart of the city–an area known for its energy and fabulous skyline views.
Our office is home to the Kompyte Team, a competitive intelligence automation and sales enablement platform start-up acquired by Semrush in 2022. Sales, customer success, and marketing professionals work from here.
The Semrush Austin office is comprised of a kitchen, two meeting rooms, a board room, three phone rooms, and a lounge, making it a flexible and accommodating workspace. An added benefit is breakfast tacos and cold brew.
The office is pet-friendly, and the days when our colleagues bring their four-legged friends along are our favorite!
There is a variety of restaurants and trendy bars just a block away, not to mention music venues, nature trails for those who enjoy the outdoors, and shopping areas. After work, the team often heads out for a happy hour and, in true Texas fashion, loves to gather for a traditional BBQ every once in a while.
Location Benefits
Being on the penthouse floor right in the heart of the city means easy access to fun spots including great restaurants, music venues, and museums. It's also great to have the option to collaborate and brainstorm with teammates in the open areas, but also have my own space when I need to focus or meet with a client.
Kim Megaw
Senior Customer Success Manager
How to find us
