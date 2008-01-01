Welcome to our lively Semrush Berlin office nestled in the heart of the German capital!

Located within the exclusive Mindspace coworking offices, we are right next to the iconic Checkpoint Charlie and only a couple of blocks away from the Berlin Wall Memorial. Right around the corner, you can also find the Weltballon—one of the world's largest hot air balloons!

Home to the entire Enterprise Solutions department, our diverse Berlin team is also comprised of Product and Development, Employer Brand, Marketing, and Design departments, fostering collaboration and creativity. As for our fluffy companions, our pets make special appearances from time to time too!

Inside our office, discover several rooms, two private meeting spaces named after renowned Berlin nightclubs Berghain and KitKat, standing workstations, and phone booths. The lounge area features comfy sofas, bean bags, a snack bar, and a fridge stocked with an array of refreshments. To distract ourselves every so often, we enjoy some much-needed downtime with entertainment options found at the office, including a PS4, chess, and other board games.

At Semrush Berlin, lunchtime is always a treat: here, we have unique meal options delivered by a caterer every day. Salads and lasagnas are among our favorites. But of course, the office offers fresh fruit, seaweed chips, dried mango, pretzels, protein bars, and much more for afternoon snack cravings. Quench your thirst with coconut water, Club Mate, and Bionade, or take advantage of our selection of German beers.

For those who prefer adventuring into the outdoors on their lunch breaks, numerous restaurants and fast-food spots are scattered throughout the area. Charlie's Beach, just minutes away, offers sandy relaxation and street food.

Post-work, our colleagues like to unwind with access to events hosted by the coworking space, including networking gatherings and themed happy hours.

Looking for job opportunities in Berlin? Search our vacancies and experience Semrush the German way!