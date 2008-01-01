Welcome to the Semrush Dallas hub—one of five of our US branches! Since starting small with six dynamic sales development representatives and a manager, it has now blossomed into a bustling space accommodating talents from five different departments, including Sales, Customer Success, and HR teams.

The atmosphere here is nothing short of warm and welcoming. From our weekly team lunches to the spirited "Rootin Tootin' Tuesdays" where boots and denim reign supreme, we're all about fostering a lively culture. Fueling our days are diverse culinary delights, ranging from tacos and chicken tenders to BBQ and pizza. Plus, we keep things competitive (but not too competitive!) with golf and basketball games, always powered by a steady supply of energy drinks.

What about our fluffy friends? Oh, don’t worry, pets are more than welcome in the office—who wouldn’t want to spend the day with them?

Outside our buzzing workspace, the neighborhood offers a plethora of attractions. Whether you fancy a culinary adventure, a stroll down the Katy Trail, or exploring West Village, Turtle Creek, Victory Park, and the Perot Museum, we've got it all.

Join us in Dallas, where work meets play and every day brings a new reason to celebrate!



Explore Semrush careers and find your dream job today.