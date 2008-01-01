The Semrush Munich office puts you right in the center of it all—located at Stachus (also known as Karlsplatz), one of the city’s liveliest and most important plazas. It’s a great spot to grab delicious food or just enjoy the local vibe, soaking in the architectural beauty of the Bavarian metropolis.

The office is located in Mindspace, a boutique co-working space, built with the focus on flexibility—with modern meeting rooms and private phone booths. For those who like to stay active, there’s a gym next door.

One of the highlights? The 4th-floor rooftop terrace! It’s open year-round, so there’re no limitations to when you can enjoy some sunshine and fresh air for that bit of inspiration flowing. Or why not join some of the many community events that bring together other professionals from across the building?

Semrush Germany is growing, and the Munich office is a key part of that story.

