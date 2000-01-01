At Semrush, there’re Product and Marketing Design teams. These colleagues are masters of creativity. They invent beauty every day to present our Company to the world in the best way possible.

UX and UI designers are involved in product design projects. The UX professionals develop the product's interaction with the user, while the UI experts develop the product’s visual interface with a desire to impact customers’ emotions.

Marketing design includes motion, web, and graphic design. These colleagues are in charge of corporate identity. They create layouts for advertising campaigns, handle internal & external events, design, and much more.

A day without creative concepts is a day wasted :) Do you agree? Then, you’ll be on the same page with our designers.