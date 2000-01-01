arrow_backBack to all offices
Belgrade
location_onĐorđa Stanojevića 12, Belgrade 11070, Serbia
Our Serbian office is mainly represented by the CS and Sales teams. One of its advantages is the courtyard that is so inviting for a stroll on a sunny afternoon, while on a break from calls or work meetings.
Our colleagues like organizing spontaneous team-building in multiple bars around the city and spend their free time in picturesque parks and in refreshing swimming pools.
We invite you to discover our jobs in Serbia and enjoy the Semrush experience!
Location Benefits
Flexible working day start
Health insurance coverage, Life Insurance
Commuting expense coverage (BusPlus Card)
Unlimited PTO
Corporate events, teambuilding
Hobby benefit
Training, courses, conferences
English courses
Gifts for employees
