Semrush logo
Semrush logo
Back to all offices

Berlin

Zimmerstraße 78, 10117 Berlin
Berlin

The Germany office is definitely one of our coziest ones. It is located in a top-class coworking space in the very city center of Berlin next to the legendary Checkpoint Charlie. Also due to its convenient location, there are countless lunch and gathering options in the neighborhood.
The office space hosts a gym with showers, a special Yoga & Pilates room, and the Café in collaboration with the local coffee roasting company.

The local team is represented by colleagues from various departments: IT, Product, HR, Employer Brand, Marketing, and Design.
We like to enjoy moments between meetings in our relaxing lounge space and of course benefit from all the opportunities to explore the vivid city life of Berlin.

Do you want to experience Semrush the German way? Check out our jobs in Berlin.

Location Benefits

icon-work-hours.png
Flexible working day start
icon-health-insurance.png
Health insurance coverage (according to law). Life Insurance
icon_Working from a modern .png
Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home)
icon_Internet coverage.png
Internet coverage (up to 30 eur/month)
icon_Annual paid vacation .png
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit-1.png
Hobby benefit
icon_Corporate events.png
Corporate events, teambuilding
icon_Corporate English.png
English and German courses
icon_Training, courses.png
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts-1.png
Gifts for employees

How to find us

0 roles in 0 countries

Search
greatplacetowork.com Semrushsemrushdiversityjobs.com Semrush