First Name*

Email*

Phone Number*

attach_file Attach your resume/CV (max. 3Mb)

Comment (optional)

Additional information :

Please briefly describe your experience designing, strategising and delivering Education Programs?

Who is your audience for Education courses you create? (internal/ external, B2B/ B2C)

Do you have managerial experience? If yes, how many people have you managed and for how many years?

What Markets do you have experience with?

This position is hybrid, are you ready to relocate to Spain?

What is your country of residence?

Are you legally authorized to work in the country where you applied for the role? Yes No

Will you now or in the future need a visa sponsorship in a country you plan to work? Yes No