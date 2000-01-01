My profile
menu
Semrush Life
Jobs
DEI
Sustainability
Teams
Offices
Blog
Follow us:
Semrush Life
Jobs
Diversity & Impact
keyboard_arrow_down
Teams
Offices
Blog
My profile
My profile
menu
Semrush Life
Jobs
DEI
Sustainability
Teams
Offices
Blog
Follow us:
Semrush Life
Jobs
Diversity & Impact
keyboard_arrow_down
Teams
Offices
Blog
My profile
arrow_back
Back to role overview
Application form
Senior Marketing Project Manager (Brand Team), Remote job
First Name*
Email*
Phone Number*
attach_file
Attach your resume/CV
(max. 3Mb)
Comment (optional)
Additional information:
Your LinkedIn profile
What is your current location? (Country/city)
Are you legally authorized to work in the EU?
Will you now or in the future require sponsorship?
Time to brag! Share links to 2-3 campaigns/videos/ articles/ any other assets which are available via the links that you are most proud of and best showcase your professional skills.
What execution budget do you manage per campaign on average (non-ad budget)?
What regions do you have experience in?
What regions do you have experience in?
keyboard_arrow_down
*other
If you could choose any company and job title you wanted and you knew you could not fail, what would you go for?
Could you describe several of your professional achievements?
Apply for this job
By clicking the button you consent to the
Job Applicants Policy