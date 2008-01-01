The IT Systems team helps employees work efficiently and manages most of our internal tools and systems.

From day one of the onboarding experience, they play a key role in getting you settled in—from setting up equipment and granting essential access, to making sure everything runs smoothly. Whether it's troubleshooting software, hardware, or services, they're the go-to experts for fast, effective tech support.



The team also drives operational excellence across Semrush by supporting the internal platforms and tools used by Sales, Finance, Marketing, and HR. So, CRMs, ERPs, HRIS, marketing automation–you name it, it's in their scope.

With IT specialists based in nearly every Semrush office, employees can count on responsive support–no matter the time zone or location.