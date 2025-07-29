semrush logo
How Our Equity Plan Inspired Employee Ownership and Delivered a 31% in ROI
HRMargarita Gizatova (she/her) and Anastasia Efremova (she/her)

How Our Equity Plan Inspired Employee Ownership and Delivered a 31% in ROI

Semrush’s Total Rewards team explores the intricacies of equity plan solutions and shares how to turn a fragmented scheme into a driver of employee engagement.

From Awareness to Action: DEI Learning Journey
CultureAnastasia Eliseenko (she/her)

From Awareness to Action: DEI Learning Journey

With DEI being the big topic nowadays, the question how to effectively educate employees on its importance is especially resounding. We found the way.

From Idea to Impact: How to Measure the New Product Features’ Success
DevelopmentAlex Sokolnikov

From Idea to Impact: How to Measure the New Product Features’ Success

Introducing new features instead of perfecting existing ones can be tempting. Learn how data can help product teams understand the real value of features.

Enter the Matrix
DesignTatiana Vasileva (she/her)

Enter the Matrix

Learn how a Skill Matrix can provide employees more clarity about their skill set and serve as a compass for their future career growth.

Sustainable Team Building: A Day of Bonding, Learning, and Making an Impact
CultureIrina Zeleneva (she/her)

Sustainable Team Building: A Day of Bonding, Learning, and Making an Impact

Turning your annual team building event into a unique sustainable experience can be a game-changer. Learn how one Semrush team made it happen, step by step.

Leadership Guide: Dos and Don’ts
CultureTatiana Starikova (she/her)

Leadership Guide: Dos and Don’ts

An experienced leader herself, our CHRO Tatiana Starikova elaborates on what it takes to be exactly the leader your company and the team need.

Explore Your Options: A Breakdown of Different Types of Sales Jobs
SalesSemrush Team

Explore Your Options: A Breakdown of Different Types of Sales Jobs

Working in Sales is all about tangible outcomes, communication, and proactivity. How to choose from an array of roles the one that fits you best? Read more.

Revolutionizing Customer Retention and Engagement: A ContentShake AI Story
MarketingMarina Tiviakova (she/her) and Diana Azizbaeva (she/her)

Revolutionizing Customer Retention and Engagement: A ContentShake AI Story

Looking to revamp your retention and engagement strategies? Learn how our AI Writer, ContentShake AI, paved the way to cater to users effectively.

The Ultimate Guide to Finding Remote Sales Jobs in 2024
SalesSemrush Team

The Ultimate Guide to Finding Remote Sales Jobs in 2024

Discover the best places to apply for remote sales jobs, and explore the advantages of securing one of these lucrative roles.

4 Essential Marketing Tactics to Implement for 2024
MarketingAndrew Warden (he/him)

4 Essential Marketing Tactics to Implement for 2024

As 2024 approaches, marketers are planning for how to tackle next year’s goals. Here are a few trends and tactics brands should consider to set themselves up for success.

Corporate Events: How to Crack the Code
CultureAnastasia Eliseenko (she/her)

Corporate Events: How to Crack the Code

How a team of four organizes events in nine countries with different cultural and local specifics.

What You Should Know Before Choosing EdgeDB for a Real Production
TechKonstantin Kapustin (he/him)

What You Should Know Before Choosing EdgeDB for a Real Production

The information about EdgeDB is scarce, so the team of Semrush developers decided to test it on their own and summed up some points to keep in mind.

More stories