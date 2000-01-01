Semrush logo
Semrush enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results through powerful marketing and AI-backed tools.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development.

Comprising over 50 products, tools and add-ons, Semrush is an annual winner of several digital software, SEO and Global Search awards.

Сore Semrush Values
This is what we intuitively follow every day. This is how we feel. This is in our DNA.

Sense-of-Ownership.png

Sense of Ownership

We all share the desire to set things in motion. Drive the projects you find meaning in, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in.

Constant-Changes.png

Constant Changes

We are always looking to make things better. Change is exhilarating, it doesn’t have to be scary.

Trust.png

Trust

It’s what you have here by default. Speak up and be your true self.

At Semrush everyone has a right to be treated with respect and dignity, as well as a right to follow and fulfill their dreams.

We welcome people from different communities, with diverse experiences and embrace them in their entirety.

Join us in this journey to disrupt the way digital marketing was perceived before, and help us transform the future of the industry.

13 offices, 1000+ Semrushers

BostonDallasPhiladelphiaTrevoseAustinBerlinAmsterdamBarcelonaPragueLimassolBelgradeWarsawYerevan

Executive Management

Oleg Shchegolev

Oleg Shchegolev

CEO and Co-founder

Dmitri Melnikov

Dmitri Melnikov

Co-founder

Eugene Levin

Eugene Levin

President

Brian-Mulroy-2.png

Brian Mulroy

Chief Financial Officer

Channing Ferrer

Channing Ferrer

Chief Sales Officer

Photo.png

Tatiana Starikova

Chief HR Officer

Vitalii Obishchenko

Vitalii Obishchenko

Chief Operations Officer

Andrew Warden

Andrew Warden

Chief Marketing Officer

Alex Sukennik.png

Alex Sukennik

Chief Information Officer

David Mason BG.png

David Mason

General Counsel and Secretary