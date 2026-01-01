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One team. All ambition.

Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.
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Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens.

28M+

users globally from scaling startups to the Fortune 500—Semrush provides the competitive intelligence needed to win visibility in an evolving digital landscape.

>50

products, tools and add-ons. Annual winner of multiple digital software, SEO and Global Search awards. Built to dominate.

Why Semrush?

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Move together

You own the way you work, but we move and win as one unbeatable team.
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Raise the bar

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
3xfhgj.png

Learn fast. Grow faster

We move fast in ways that help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
1.png

Move together

You own the way you work, but we move and win as one unbeatable team.
2fghfdj.png

Raise the bar

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
3xfhgj.png

Learn fast. Grow faster

We move fast in ways that help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

At Semrush everyone has a right to be treated with respect and dignity, as well as a right to follow and fulfill their dreams.

We welcome people from different communities, with diverse experiences and embrace them in their entirety.

Join us in this journey to disrupt the way digital marketing was perceived before, and help us transform the future of the industry.

11 offices, 1700+ Semrushers
BostonDallasAustinBerlinMunichAmsterdamBarcelonaPragueLimassolBelgradeWarsaw

Boston

Address: 800 Boylston St, Suite 2475, Boston, Massachusetts 02199, US

Phone: +1 800-815-9959

Learn more

International awards

Great Place to Work certified
Technology Fast 500 2021 North America Deloitte
DiversityJobs.com Employer Member 2023
International Inclusion Award 2025/26
Diversity Champion Corporate Award 2025/26
Best Place for Working Parents
Women Tech Network 2025
Diversity Equity Inclusion Workplace 2025
Most Women Friendly Employers 2025
Premio Igualia 2025