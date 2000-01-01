Yerevan
Very high in the mountains, surrounded by picturesque views, the Semrush office in Yerevan has found its place.
Among the local colleagues, you’ll find representatives of Finance, Design, HR, and Development teams.
Our office had changed locations a few times before its final address was established; now, Semrush is located within walking distance from the city center and can offer spectacular views of the Blue Mosque.
In their free time, our colleagues enjoy gathering to explore Yerevan and Armenia as a whole.
Location Benefits
The office is very cozy but uncrowded, there's a lot of free space. I like that it's close to everything—shops, theaters and museums. Yerevan's famous bar street, Pushkin, is just 10 minutes away and my colleagues and I often go there after work. What’s more: we also have very tasty lunches and snacks, with lots of vegan/vegetarian options.
Sheila Sheikh
UX Designer
How to find us
