Very high in the mountains, surrounded by picturesque views, the Semrush office in Yerevan has found its place.

Among the local colleagues, you’ll find representatives of Finance, Design, HR, and Development teams.

Our office had changed locations a few times before its final address was established; now, Semrush is located within walking distance from the city center and can offer spectacular views of the Blue Mosque.

In their free time, our colleagues enjoy gathering to explore Yerevan and Armenia as a whole.



Join in for the Semrush experience and browse our jobs in Yerevan!