Sustainability Mission

A US-based non-profit organization which addresses the basic lighting needs of vulnerable off-grid communities in sub-Saharan Africa, specifically Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. With a team located in the region, and in cooperation with local health ministers, LTBLI consults with and provides support to local doctors, nurses, and visitors to the clinics—the people directly affected by donations.

According to the World Health Organization, only 25% of all health clinics in sub-Saharan Africa are connected to a reliable source of electricity. Off-grid clinics often are unable to provide critical care services after dark when health care providers must rely on candles, kerosene lamps, flashlights, and mobile phones for light. In clinics that have been solar-electrified, the hours of operation have increased 40%, attended birth rates have risen 150%, and staff turnover has decreased.

These clinics end up having a secondary function as community centers for local people, as they are often the only electrified place within many miles. They often serve as a hotspot for local villagers to charge their phones or heat up water—things that seem part of daily routines in the Western society, but are not readily available in the underdeveloped countries of sub-Saharan Africa.