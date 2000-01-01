Semrush logo
Dallas

3838 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219, US
+1 800-815-9959
Our Dallas office has served as our first US expansion location since September 2018. It started as a group of six Sales Development Representatives and one manager, and has grown to become a hub for employees across five departments here in Texas. The team in Dallas has developed into a truly tight-knit group, and our new office space in Uptown really feels like a home away from home. Between weekly team lunches, proximity to all of Dallas’s best food options, and “Rootin Tootin’ Tuesdays” with office employees sporting their boots and denim, this office provides a culture unlike any other. Once you step foot in the Dallas office, y’all will certainly wanna come back now, ya hear?

Check it out for yourself and discover our jobs in Dallas!

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Short-term and long-term disability
AD&D insurance, life insurance
Paid parental leave
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Travel insurance
Employee Assistance Program
Unlimited PTO
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Snacks, coffee, tea
Teambuilding
Corporate events
Gifts for employees
Being a part of this office is truly enjoyable because of its unique atmosphere, team-oriented environment, and collaborative spirit. Our team members spend time together outside of work at the "Pay Day Drinks" Happy Hour every other Friday and at sporting events.

Dylan Groce
Sales Manager

