Semrush logo
Semrush logo
Semrush logo
Semrush logo
Back to all offices

Belgrade

Đorđa Stanojevića 12, Belgrade 11070, Serbia
Belgrade

Our Serbian office is mainly represented by the CS and Sales teams. One of its advantages is the courtyard that is so inviting for a stroll on a sunny afternoon, while on a break from calls or work meetings.

Our colleagues like organizing spontaneous team-building in multiple bars around the city and spend their free time in picturesque parks and in refreshing swimming pools.

We invite you to discover our jobs in Serbia and enjoy the Semrush experience!

Location Benefits

icon-work-hours.png
Flexible working day start
icon-health-insurance.png
Health insurance coverage, life insurance
Public transport reimbursement-1.png
Commuting expense coverage (BusPlus card)
icon_Annual paid vacation .png
Unlimited PTO
icon_Corporate events.png
Corporate events, teambuilding
Hobby benefit-1.png
Hobby benefit
icon_Training, courses.png
Training, courses, conferences
icon_Corporate English.png
English courses
Gifts-1.png
Gifts for employees

The office is modern and stylish with enough work equipment for us all. Our meeting rooms are great not only for work but also for after-hours chats. They have become the “headquarters” for our birthday parties, Board Game Сlub, and karaoke nights.

Alsu Gafiyatullina
Chat Customer Support Specialist

How to find us

0 roles in Serbia

Search