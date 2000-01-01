Warsaw
In August 2020, Semrush acquired a 100% stake in the fast-growing startup Prowly.com. And so another destination, Warsaw, was added to the map of our offices.
The Prowly office was opened in 2015. It is conveniently located in a historic apartment building, five minutes from Pole Mokotowskie metro station.
Inside the building, everything is designed in a way that makes it easy for us to work and relax. We have access to a small garden and a terrace. When the weather is good we work outside in the fresh air, and sometimes we also have open-air parties.
Location Benefits
It's not a "corporate office" and has a home-like, start-up atmosphere, plenty of snacks, and coffee. I love chatting with colleagues in the kitchen, having lunch together in the main room, and relaxing on the terrace, especially during warmer months. Sometimes we also organize activities like movie nights and poker nights.
Bart Donda
Senior Growth Marketing Manager
Office tour
How to find us
