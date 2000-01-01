Semrush logo
Warsaw

Madalińskiego street 71/1, Warsaw, 02-549, Poland
In August 2020, Semrush acquired a 100% stake in the fast-growing startup Prowly.com. And so another destination, Warsaw, was added to the map of our offices.

The Prowly office was opened in 2015. It is conveniently located in a historic apartment building, five minutes from Pole Mokotowskie metro station.

Inside the building, everything is designed in a way that makes it easy for us to work and relax. We have access to a small garden and a terrace. When the weather is good we work outside in the fresh air, and sometimes we also have open-air parties.

Wanna be a part of our crowd? You’ll find a perfect match among jobs in Warsaw.

Location Benefits

Sharing payment for medicover
Unlimited PTO
Sharing payment for Multisport
Gifts for employees

It's not a "corporate office" and has a home-like, start-up atmosphere, plenty of snacks, and coffee. I love chatting with colleagues in the kitchen, having lunch together in the main room, and relaxing on the terrace, especially during warmer months. Sometimes we also organize activities like movie nights and poker nights.

Bart Donda
Senior Growth Marketing Manager

