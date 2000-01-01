The Germany office is definitely one of our coziest ones. It is located in a top-class coworking space in the very city center of Berlin next to the legendary Checkpoint Charlie. Also due to its convenient location, there are countless lunch and gathering options in the neighborhood.

The office space hosts a gym with showers, a special Yoga & Pilates room, and the Café in collaboration with the local coffee roasting company.



The local team is represented by colleagues from various departments: IT, Product, HR, Employer Brand, Marketing, and Design.

We like to enjoy moments between meetings in our relaxing lounge space and of course benefit from all the opportunities to explore the vivid city life of Berlin.

Do you want to experience Semrush the German way? Check out our jobs in Berlin.

