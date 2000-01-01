Prague
The Semrush office in Prague was opened in 2015 by two developers, for whom it was a completely new experience. They did a great job, and today more than 100 Semrush workmates share the office space with breathtaking views of Pražský hrad – the main symbol of the Czech Republic.
The office is conveniently located just a 5-minute walk from the Pražského povstání metro station. Other benefits of the Prague office include: two kitchens filled with snacks and beverages, a fully-equipped fitness room, and, of course, our favourite morning ritual – freshly prepared breakfasts delivered every morning.
I like the office decoration, the colors, and its coziness. The view of Prague is great! From time to time, I join colleagues for office parties or ping pong games. I also enjoy that the office is located next to a park. There’s also a mall nearby and the restaurants are plentiful.
Paula Quintans
Customer Support Specialist
