The Semrush office in Prague was opened in 2015 by two developers, for whom it was a completely new experience. They did a great job, and today more than 100 Semrush workmates share the office space with breathtaking views of Pražský hrad – the main symbol of the Czech Republic.

The office is conveniently located just a 5-minute walk from the Pražského povstání metro station. Other benefits of the Prague office include: two kitchens filled with snacks and beverages, a fully-equipped fitness room, and, of course, our favourite morning ritual – freshly prepared breakfasts delivered every morning.

Wanna be a part of our crowd? Discover our jobs in Prague.