semrush logo
Search Jobs
semrush logo
My ProfileSearch Jobs
Follow us:
  • facebook icon
  • tiktok icon
  • instagram icon
  • glassdoor icon
  • youtube icon
  • linkedin icon
semrush logo
Search Jobs
semrush logo
My ProfileSearch Jobs
Follow us:
  • facebook icon
  • tiktok icon
  • instagram icon
  • glassdoor icon
  • youtube icon
  • linkedin icon

belearn
observegrow

Out and Proud
CultureSemrush Team

Out and Proud

As we continue celebrating Pride Month, our colleagues shared their honest stories about acceptance, tolerance, and finding their true self.

On the Way to Сarbon Neutrality: Uganda Clinic Electrification
NewsJana Krivenkaja (they/them)

On the Way to Сarbon Neutrality: Uganda Clinic Electrification

There’s a belief that the world has to be completely powered by renewable sources of energy by 2050. We worked out a few ways how Semrush can help.

How to Sync Data Between Different Databases
TechStanislav Bushuev

How to Sync Data Between Different Databases

Once our teams moved to a centralized place for storing user data, they started facing a challenge on how to keep this data in sync.

Data-Driven Brand Activities: How to Extract More Value from Data for PR and Marketing
MarketingYulia Ibragimova (she/her)

Data-Driven Brand Activities: How to Extract More Value from Data for PR and Marketing

What do you do when need information in 2023? You search the web. People may lie in surveys, but they are unlikely to be anything but truthful in a Google search.

How to switch from Sketch to Figma: The Semrush Experience
DesignJulia Mnizhek (she/her)

How to switch from Sketch to Figma: The Semrush Experience

Our UX/UI design team tells how they switched to Figma and why Zeplin, Sketch, and Google Drive didn’t quite make it for them.