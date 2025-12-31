Solutions Engineer, Mid-Market

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

Shape and maintain an extensive understanding of the overall Semrush technology portfolio and competitive landscape.

Serve as a strategic thought leader for the sales team, providing technical expertise in cultivating client relationships across diverse industry verticals.

Collaborate with Executive, Product, Sales, and senior-level decision-makers to drive innovation and technical excellence.

Offer authoritative guidance on advanced technical concepts, showcasing expertise in API, IT operations, security, and processes.

Address complex technical inquiries from clients and prospects, demonstrating a mastery of technical data.

Spearhead an environment conducive to continuous strategic customer success.

Engage with key client executive decision-makers for product evaluations and proof of concepts, ensuring alignment with client objectives.

Proactively support other Sales teams in pre/post-sales engineering responsibilities.

Conduct high-level Discovery sessions with clients.

Lead internal training, orchestrate impactful demos, host webinars, and collaborate with various Semrush Teams.

About you

8+ years of distinguished Technical Pre/Post-Sales/Sales Engineering experience or equivalent expertise.

Advanced degree in an engineering or related program from an accredited college/university or equivalent experience.

Recognized industry expert with a track record of technical leadership and innovation.

Proven experience in SaaS or DaaS environments is imperative.

Exceptional communication skills, adept at interacting confidently with clients.

Demonstrated success in implementing software products or solutions for large and dynamic enterprise companies.

Thrives in a fast-paced, collaborative environment committed to delivering exceptional customer service.

About the perks

Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Hobby & team building budget allowance

A little more about the company





Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!