Engineers, data specialists, product managers, and product designers work closely together as one team at Semrush. Everyone shares a strong product mindset—thinking not only about how things are built, but about the value they create for our customers.

Our P&T teams are based across most Semrush office locations—in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Serbia, and even Vietnam! As the name suggests, they all work on creating and developing Semrush products.

There’s a dedicated branch focused on developing new products, another driving growth strategies & innovation, and a third responsible for technical excellence. Importantly, a separate team oversees product operations to ensure all processes run smoothly. This structure helps us stay focused while keeping our finger on the pulse, and improve our products in line with the constantly evolving tech environment.

A transparent career framework supports our colleagues in deepening their expertise and developing into Staff and Principal roles. For those eager to lead people and teams, management paths are also available. For instance, there’s a possibility to become a Tech Lead Manager (TLM) within the engineering scope where you’ll be able to combine team leadership with hands-on technical work.