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Product & Tech

52 jobs in 5 locations

Engineers, data specialists, product managers, and product designers work closely together as one team at Semrush. Everyone shares a strong product mindset—thinking not only about how things are built, but about the value they create for our customers.

Albert, Director of Unit at Semrush, speaking in an office setting. The background features a plant and office furnitureMarcus, SVP of Enterprise Solutions at Semrush, seated in an office with a green-blue wall featuring a white ornament behind him, wearing a yellow polo shirtDaria Solntseva, Head of Product at Semrush, has grown to this position steadily from Email Marketing Specialist, but not even for a second she stopped being a passionate runner. “I’ve been dedicated to my “second shift” for years and I don’t plan to stop,” says Daria as she breaks a new record.

Our P&T teams are based across most Semrush office locations—in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Serbia, and even Vietnam! As the name suggests, they all work on creating and developing Semrush products.

There’s a dedicated branch focused on developing new products, another driving growth strategies & innovation, and a third responsible for technical excellence. Importantly, a separate team oversees product operations to ensure all processes run smoothly. This structure helps us stay focused while keeping our finger on the pulse, and improve our products in line with the constantly evolving tech environment.

A transparent career framework supports our colleagues in deepening their expertise and developing into Staff and Principal roles. For those eager to lead people and teams, management paths are also available. For instance, there’s a possibility to become a Tech Lead Manager (TLM) within the engineering scope where you’ll be able to combine team leadership with hands-on technical work.

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Everyone at Semrush pitches in to help you achieve your goals or find the right people to support you in your journey.

Jun-An Ni (she/her)
Head of SOX Compliance

SEMRUSH TEAMS ATMOSPHERE

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Team
Work Format
Location
BI Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Product & Tech
Remote
Cyprus
BI Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Product & Tech
Remote
Cyprus
BI Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Product & Tech
Remote
Czech Republic
BI Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Product & Tech
Remote
Czech Republic
BI Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Product & Tech
Remote
Spain
BI Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Product & Tech
Remote
Spain

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