Amsterdam

Prins Bernhardplein 200, 1097 JB, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Our Amsterdam office is located in a roomy coworking space, by the shore of the Amstel river.

Local teams are represented mainly by software developers. The largest part of the HR team is also based here.

After work, our colleagues can choose from a wide range of options, like a bar outing or a trip to the countryside. Thankfully, everything is close. Museum visits are also part of the drill, of course, and there are plenty of them around!

Do you want to be one of us? Browse our jobs in Amsterdam.

Location Benefits

Flexible working day start
Health insurance coverage, Life Insurance
Commuting expense coverage (NL Business Card)
Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home)
Internet coverage (up to 30 eur/month)
Unlimited PTO
Corporate events, teambuilding
English and Dutch courses
Training, courses, conferences
Hobby benefit
Gifts for employees

