The Austin office is located in Capital Factory, the center of gravity for entrepreneurs in Texas. This area in Austin’s downtown is renowned for its vivid energy, epic views of the city skyline, and—of course—the famous state capital building! Also, it’s just a block away from music venues, restaurants, and trendy bars. And that’s exactly where we like to proceed for a little team-building once the workday is over.

The Kompyte Team* represented by Sales, Customer Success, and Marketing professionals is located here. And since we are in Texas, it goes without saying that the team loves gathering for a typical BBQ every now and then.

*In February 2022, Semrush acquired the competitive intelligence automation and sales enablement platform, Kompyte. The Kompyte team takes pride in the industry’s only fully AI-driven solution that addresses the challenges Marketing and Sales professionals face.