Barcelona

Tanger, 98, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
+34 606 646 920
Our Barcelona team is represented by Marketers, Designers, AI-Specialists, Developers, and Sales reps.

It is one of our largest offices, and it’s expectedly always lively and fun here.

After work, we like to spend time at our office terrace, enjoy seaside views (Yes, it never gets old!) hang out in local taco joints and watch Formula 1 races.

Wanna be a part of our crowd? You’ll find a perfect match for jobs in Barcelona.

Location Benefits

Flexible working day start
Flexible working day start
Health insurance, Life Insurance
Health insurance, Life Insurance
icon_Working from a modern .png
Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home)
Internet coverage (up to 30 eur/month)
Internet coverage (up to 30 eur/month)
Unlimited PTO
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Hobby benefit
Training, courses, conferences
Training, courses, conferences
Corporate events, teambuilding
Corporate events, teambuilding
English and Spanish courses
English and Spanish courses
Gifts-1.png
Gifts for employees

How to find us

0 roles in Spain

