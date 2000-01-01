arrow_backBack to all offices
Barcelona
location_onTanger, 98, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Our Barcelona team is represented by Marketers, Designers, AI-Specialists, Developers, and Sales reps.
It is one of our largest offices, and it’s expectedly always lively and fun here.
After work, we like to spend time at our office terrace, enjoy seaside views (Yes, it never gets old!) hang out in local taco joints and watch Formula 1 races.
Wanna be a part of our crowd? You’ll find a perfect match for jobs in Barcelona.
Location Benefits
Flexible working day start
Health insurance, Life Insurance
Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home)
Internet coverage (up to 30 eur/month)
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Training, courses, conferences
Corporate events, teambuilding
English and Spanish courses
Gifts for employees
