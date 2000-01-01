arrow_backBack to all offices
Yerevan
location_on8 Mesrop Mashtots Ave, Yerevan 0015, Armenia
Very high in the mountains, surrounded by picturesque views, the Semrush office in Yerevan has found its place.
Among the local colleagues, you’ll find representatives of Finance, Design, HR, and Development teams.
Our office had changed locations a few times before its final address was established; now, Semrush is located within walking distance from the city center and can offer spectacular views of the Blue Mosque.
In their free time, our colleagues enjoy gathering to explore Yerevan and Armenia as a whole.
Join in for the Semrush experience and browse our jobs in Yerevan!
Location Benefits
Flexible working day start
Health insurance coverage, Life Insurance
Hobby benefit
Unlimited PTO
Corporate events, teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
English courses
Gifts for employees
How to find us
0 roles in Armenia