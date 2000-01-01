Personal data processing policy

Introduction Dear job candidates, the purpose of this Policy is to inform you how does the Semrush CZ s.r.o. company (hereinafter referred to as “Semrush”) gather, process, use, and share your personal data (hereinafter referred to as “personal data processing”). Personal data means any information relating to a natural person who can be identified based on such data, or using these data together with other information. The most common examples of personal data that the Semrush company will process as a part of the recruitment process are identification data (name and surname), contact information (phone number, email address), and other information found in your CV, like information about your education, qualifications, and prior work experinece.

Who is the controller of your personal data? The controller is the Semrush CZ s.r.o. company, Company number (IČO): 4464800, company address: Na hřebenech II 1718/8, Nusle, 140 00 Praha 4, listed in the commercial register of the Municipal Court in Prague under reference no. C 247376. The Semrush company decides how and for what purpose will your personal data be processed. You can find the company's contact information below, under “Questions and contacts” section. The Semrush company and other associated companies from the Semrush group are collectively referred to as “Semrush Group”.

What personal data do we process and for what purpose? The information below lists what kind of job candidates’ personal data do we process, for what purpose, and based on what reason. Employee's basic identification and contact information: • name and surname

• date of birth

• email, phone number

• address Purpose of processing • Recruitment of new employees

• Arrangement and conclusion of an employment contract Legal basis of processing • Arrangement and conclusion of an employment contract

• The candidate's consent to store their CV for other fitting vacancies Information necessary for the selection of the best candidate: • education

• university degree(s)

• prior experience

• trainings and courses taken

• specialized qualifications

• foreign languages spoken

• driver's license

• information on medical fitness

• testimonials

• other relevant information contained in the CV (e.g. job capabilities or preferences) Purpose of processing • Recruitment of new employees

• Arrangement and conclusion of an employment contract Legal basis of processing • Arrangement and conclusion of an employment contract

• A legitimate interest of the Semrush company to evaluate each candidate's suitability for the specific vacancy

• The candidate's consent to store their CV for other fitting vacancies and for testimonial requests

From what sources do we obtain your personal data? The Semrush company receives (and then processes) the personal data form the job candidates directly, namely from the entry questionnaire they fill out, over the course of the job interview, or from mutual correspondence. With your consent, we can also obtain testimonials from your previous employers.

Do we share your personal data with other parties? a) Companies inside the Semrush Group Personal data are shared inside the Semrush Group under certain special circumstances only, and only when it is in adherence with the law. It is possible that we may need to share your personal data with other companies inside the SEMRUSH Group, including our parent company, for the purposes of the selection procedure. The following companies belong to SEMRUSH Group companies (apart from Semrush CZ s.r.o): • Semrush Inc.

7 Neshaminy Interplex Ste 301,

Trevose, PA 19053-6980 USA;

1920 McKinney Ave, Floor 12, Dallas, TX 75201

800 Boylston Street Suite 2475 Boston, MA 02199

• SEMRUSH CY LTD

Company address: 125 Griva Digeni and Kolonakiou, Grosvenor Tower, 2nd and 3rd floors

Identification number: HE 324428

• SEMRUSH AM Limited liability company (LLC)

Company address: Mashtots Ave., 8/7, Kentron, Yerevan 0015, Armenia

Identification number: 7810687391 / KPP 781001001

Identification number: 273.110.1232023

• SEMRUSH RS doo Beograd

Company address: Belgrade, BULEVAR MIHAJLA PUPINA 115, floor -1, Belgrade-Novi Beograd, NOVI BEOGRAD, 11000 Belgrade, Serbia

Identification number: 21791148

• SEMRUSH GmbH

Company address: Elsenheimerstr. 7, c/o RPI Roehm, 80687 München

Identification number: HRB 276311

• SEMRUSH BV

Company address: Prins Bernhardplein 200, 1097 JB Amsterdam

Identification number: HE 324428

• SEMRUSH Development, S.L.

Company address: Calle Tanger, 98, plantas 6a y 7a, 08018,Barcelona (Spain)

Identification number: B67784736

• Prowly.com sp. z o.o.

Company address: ul. Madalińskiego 71/1, 02-549 Warszawa

Identification number: 0000462787 Access rights between individual companies inside the Semrush Group are limited and are given only when the person requesting access needs to access the data on the basis of their job title or job duties. b) Service providers We use the services of external providers who provide us with services where your personal data are being processed, for example, in HR consultancy, employee recruitment, or handling of immigration paperwork. We thoroughly check all third parties whose services we use to ensure that they can provide sufficient guarantees when it comes to confidentiality and protection of your personal data. The provider's commitment to secure protection of your personal data and to adhere to our personal data security standards is ensured through the contract between the provider and the Semrush company. c) Sharing personal data with third parties Under certain circumstances, we share, or are obligated to share your personal data with third parties outside of the Semrush Group. We do so for the purposes listed above, and we always make sure that we are in compliance with the legal regulations on personal data protection. Such third parties may include: • law enforcement authorities or relevant administration authorities

• external consultants of the Semrush company

Do we share your personal data with countries outside of the EEA? We can also share your personal data with countries outside of the EEA, for example, if one of the SEMRUSH Group companies resided outside of the EEA, or if one of our contractors used personnel or equipment located outside of the EEA. To protect your privacy, fundamental rights and freedoms, and to ensure exercise of your rights, we have established a set of security measures ensuring adequate level of protection based on the standard EU contractual clauses that are, in turn, based on the sample clauses of the European Commission. If you would like to receive more detailed information on such data sharing, do not hesitate to contact us (please see the “Questions and contacts” chapter below).

How do we secure your personal data? To ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability of your personal data, the Semrush company uses state of the art IT security systems. At Semrush company, we have established both technical and organizational security measures to prevent illegal and unauthorized processing of personal data, as well as accidental damage or loss of personal data. Your personal data can only be accessed by persons who need to do so in order to fulfill their job duties, and they are bound by a legal or contractual confidentiality obligation.

For how long are we going to store your personal data? We will store your personal data only for as long as we need them to fulfill the purpose for which they were gathered, to protect our legitimate interests, or for as long as your explicit consent allows us to. In case the Semrush company processes your personal data based on your explicit consent, we will process your data for 5 years from receiving your consent, or until you decide to withdraw it.

What are your rights concerning personal data processing? Under given circumstances, you can exercise all rights listed below. These rights are recognized by legal regulations on personal data protection, namely by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR): • the right to access your personal data and to receive other information on processing of your personal data;

• the right to rectification of incorrect or incomplete personal data;

• the right to receive and transfer personal data to a different controller;

• the right to object to processing of your personal data;

• the right to restriction of processing of personal data;

• the right to erasure of personal data;

• the right to withdraw your personal data processing consent at any time;

the right to raise a claim with a supervisory authority (The office for personal data protection, http://www.uoou.cz/ .) We will respond to your request to exercise your rights within the legal deadline, usually within one month from receiving your request, at the latest. In exceptional cases, we may need more time to respond. If that is the case, we will let you know.