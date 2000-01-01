Personal data processing policy
Information for job candidates
Introduction
Dear job candidates,
the purpose of this Policy is to inform you how does the Semrush CZ s.r.o. company (hereinafter referred to as “Semrush”) gather, process, use, and share your personal data (hereinafter referred to as “personal data processing”).
Personal data means any information relating to a natural person who can be identified based on such data, or using these data together with other information.
The most common examples of personal data that the Semrush company will process as a part of the recruitment process are identification data (name and surname), contact information (phone number, email address), and other information found in your CV, like information about your education, qualifications, and prior work experinece.
Contents
- •
- •
- •
- •
- •
- •
- •
- •
- •
- •
Who is the controller of your personal data?
The controller is the Semrush CZ s.r.o. company, Company number (IČO): 4464800, company address: Na hřebenech II 1718/8, Nusle, 140 00 Praha 4, listed in the commercial register of the Municipal Court in Prague under reference no. C 247376.
The Semrush company decides how and for what purpose will your personal data be processed. You can find the company's contact information below, under “Questions and contacts” section.
The Semrush company and other associated companies from the Semrush group are collectively referred to as “Semrush Group”.
What personal data do we process and for what purpose?
The information below lists what kind of job candidates’ personal data do we process, for what purpose, and based on what reason.Employee's basic identification and contact information:
- •name and surname
- •date of birth
- •email, phone number
- •address
- •Recruitment of new employees
- •Arrangement and conclusion of an employment contract
- •Arrangement and conclusion of an employment contract
- •The candidate's consent to store their CV for other fitting vacancies
- •education
- •university degree(s)
- •prior experience
- •trainings and courses taken
- •specialized qualifications
- •foreign languages spoken
- •driver's license
- •information on medical fitness
- •testimonials
- •other relevant information contained in the CV (e.g. job capabilities or preferences)
- •Recruitment of new employees
- •Arrangement and conclusion of an employment contract
- •Arrangement and conclusion of an employment contract
- •A legitimate interest of the Semrush company to evaluate each candidate's suitability for the specific vacancy
- •The candidate's consent to store their CV for other fitting vacancies and for testimonial requests
From what sources do we obtain your personal data?
The Semrush company receives (and then processes) the personal data form the job candidates directly, namely from the entry questionnaire they fill out, over the course of the job interview, or from mutual correspondence.
With your consent, we can also obtain testimonials from your previous employers.
How do we secure your personal data?
To ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability of your personal data, the Semrush company uses state of the art IT security systems. At Semrush company, we have established both technical and organizational security measures to prevent illegal and unauthorized processing of personal data, as well as accidental damage or loss of personal data. Your personal data can only be accessed by persons who need to do so in order to fulfill their job duties, and they are bound by a legal or contractual confidentiality obligation.
For how long are we going to store your personal data?
We will store your personal data only for as long as we need them to fulfill the purpose for which they were gathered, to protect our legitimate interests, or for as long as your explicit consent allows us to.
In case the Semrush company processes your personal data based on your explicit consent, we will process your data for 5 years from receiving your consent, or until you decide to withdraw it.
What are your rights concerning personal data processing?
Under given circumstances, you can exercise all rights listed below. These rights are recognized by legal regulations on personal data protection, namely by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR):
- •the right to access your personal data and to receive other information on processing of your personal data;
- •the right to rectification of incorrect or incomplete personal data;
- •the right to receive and transfer personal data to a different controller;
- •the right to object to processing of your personal data;
- •the right to restriction of processing of personal data;
- •the right to erasure of personal data;
- •the right to withdraw your personal data processing consent at any time;
- •the right to raise a claim with a supervisory authority (The office for personal data protection,
http://www.uoou.cz/.)
We will respond to your request to exercise your rights within the legal deadline, usually within one month from receiving your request, at the latest. In exceptional cases, we may need more time to respond. If that is the case, we will let you know.
Questions and contacts
If you would like to know more about your rights concerning personal data protection, including the right to access the data and the right to rectification of incorrect data, or if you have a different question or a complaint you would like to submit, please contact us by mail, phone, email, or in person.
Semrush CZ s.r.o. company
Company's HR department
Na Hřebenech II 1718/8, Nusle, 140 00 Praha 4
email address: hr.cz@semrush.com, phone number: +420 228 881 691
Changes to personal data protection policy
The Semrush company may decide to update or change the personal data protection policy. An up to date personal data processing policy is always available at our company's website nunder Personal data protection policy section.