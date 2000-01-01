The Semrush Security team takes responsibility for information security and encourages employees to pay close attention to potential security issues related to everyday activities and decisions.

Within the team, there are several scopes of work: web application security, certification and audit, infrastructure security, and general issues.

Even though Security team members focus on different tasks, they operate as one: every team member is always ready to provide support, no matter the query.

The entire team is located in our European offices, but also has ambassadors from among local colleagues in almost all Semrush offices worldwide. These colleagues help maintain awareness of information security within their branch.