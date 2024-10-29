Client Solution Manager (Prowly)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
And this is our Client Solutions Manager role in the Prowly Unit!
Tasks in the role
Cultivating and managing relationships with Prowly customers.
Overseeing the entire lead lifecycle from acquisition to closure.
Continuously improving the conversion rate at every stage.
Acquiring new Prowly clients from diverse marketing sources and achieving monthly sales targets.
This role will require working with leads from Europe and the United States.
Who we are looking for
Minimum 2 years of sales experience within the SaaS industry, with a track record of consistently closing deals in the mid-market segment.
A proven ability to surpass new business sales targets and drive continued revenue growth with mid-market accounts.
Proficiency in various sales methodologies, including Challenger, SPIN, MEDDIC, or equivalent approaches.
Excellent proficiency in both spoken and written English.
Familiarity with CRM tools commonly used in sales, such as HubSpot, Pipedrive, or Base.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills are essential, with the capacity to build relationships and influence decision-makers effectively.
Ability to work independently in a fast-paced, remote work environment.
Not required, but a plus
Sales experience in the US market.
Understanding of key challenges in SaaS-based businesses.
Knowledge of the PR industry.
A bit about the team
Prowly is a SaaS company with over 10 years of experience creating a product that helps PR professionals tell their brand stories. In 2020, Prowly became a part of Semrush, one of the biggest MarTech companies in the world.
Prowly can officially call itself Dream Employer of 2023 in Poland as they were granted the title thanks to our coworkers' engagement and transparency.
Find out more about Prowly here.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Competitive salary (base + commission) with the potential to earn up to 20,000 PLN gross.
Trust Paid Time Off - Take extra paid time off when you need it, beyond the allocated number of days
Flexi Benefit - 2500 PLN gross allowance that can be used in a cafeteria system to spend on what is most valuable to you
Hiring on a B2B basis is optional
100% remote work (offices in Warsaw and Łódź are available)
Flexible hours (depending on the role & team)
Mental Health Program (private support sessions PL/EN with therapists/psychologists)
Additional payment for benefits such as Multisport and Inter Polska - Health Insurance
Educational budget
English language course conducted by native speakers
A dedicated Buddy who will support you in the first months of work, as well as onboarding meetings with all departments
Annual Retreat Event and team building activities
Referral Program (Recommend a person that can be suitable for a role and receive a bonus)
The opportunity to influence the product and company strategy; we value input from our employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.
