Director of Global Channel Sales (Expansion Division)

Semrush’s Sales team empowers businesses to thrive in digital marketing with cutting-edge tools for SEO, Content, Data, Advertising, Analytics, and more. Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our teams with the resources, training, and support needed to exceed goals, maximize earnings, and drive impactful results.

You’ll have the opportunity to shape and lead Semrush’s channel program, cultivate key partnerships, and drive measurable impact across global markets. This is your chance to make a lasting mark on our organization and define the future of channel sales at Semrush.

The Semrush Sales team is hiring our first Director of Global Channel Sales to build and own our channel sales strategy from day one. Reporting directly to the Chief Sales Officer , this is a foundational role requiring a builder with a start-up mentality who thrives in creating something from the ground up.

Who we are looking for

8+ years in channel sales or business development, ideally in SaaS or digital marketing.

Proven experience building channel programs from the ground up—this is a role for a builder, not a maintainer.

Strong track record of driving revenue growth through strategic partnerships and scaling new initiatives.

Expertise in working with global channel partners and navigating diverse markets.

Entrepreneurial mindset with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, start-up-like environment.

Exceptional leadership and collaboration skills, with the ability to influence cross-functional teams.

A data-driven approach with a focus on achieving and exceeding measurable goals.

A bit about the team

This is a unique opportunity to be employee #1 for our global channel sales strategy, building and owning it from day one. If you’re a builder with a start-up mentality, ready to create something extraordinary and lead from the front, we want to hear from you!

To learn more about our business and vision please see the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Unlimited PTO

Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, and drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



