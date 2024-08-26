Operational Excellence: Lead initiatives to optimize workflows, create and deploy playbooks, and manage essential cross-functional routines within the GTM organization.

Center of Excellence: Define and establish best practices for specific roles (SDR, AE, Sales Manager), including daily activities, KPIs, and expectations.

Leadership & Collaboration: Lead a global team, working closely with sales and GTM leaders to identify skill gaps and implement effective solutions.

Tools & Systems Optimization: Regularly evaluate and refine sales enablement tools to meet the evolving needs of our global sales teams.

Training & Development: Lead the creation and deployment of training materials, ensuring continuous learning and consistency across markets.

Strategic Planning: Develop and execute a global sales enablement strategy aligned with Semrush's commercial objectives, ensuring comprehensive support across all regions and roles.

As the Global Head of GTM Enablement at Semrush, you will be instrumental in scaling and optimizing our sales enablement strategy across all regions. Your primary mission is to equip our sales teams with the tools, training, and strategies they need to excel, particularly in mid-market and enterprise sales. This role demands a strategic leader with global experience and a strong sales background, who can align our go-to-market efforts with sales execution to maximize customer success.

We’re hiring for an exceptional Global Head of GTM Enablement to spearhead our growth and take our sales organization to the next level. This role reports directly to the Chief Sales Officer and will play a critical role in driving revenue generation, building GTM infrastructure and building a high performance culture.

Over 116k Paying customers and we’re just getting started!

Hi there! We are Semrush, the global leader in online visibility management, empowering some of the world’s largest enterprises to achieve measurable results in search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content marketing, social media, and competitive research campaigns.





What are we looking for?

Sales Expertise: 10+ years in sales enablement and/or sales leadership, with a focus on MM and enterprise SaaS Sales.

GTM Role Mastery: Deep expertise in one or more core GTM disciplines (AE/Ent CSM) preferred.

Problem Solver: Strong acumen for content design and delivery, with a passion for problem-solving.

Communication Skills: Excellent communication and leadership skills, with the ability to inspire and engage global teams.

Strategic Leadership: Ability to drive strategy and enablement from analysis through execution, measurement, and iteration.

Proactive and Adaptable: A self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Consulting and Enablement Experience: Experience in a top-tier management consulting firm or in sales ops/enablement is a required with strong background in sales methodologies (e.g., MEDDPICC, command of the message, Challenger Sales ect) and a strategic mindset for driving initiatives from concept to execution.



Professional Traits required:

Excellent Judgment: Demonstrates sound decision-making skills and the ability to assess complex situations to make informed choices. Strong People Management: Excels in hiring top talent, developing team members' skills, and fostering a high-performing culture within the organization. High Standards: Sets and maintains exceptionally high standards for themselves and their team, constantly driving for excellence in all aspects of work. Strategic Thinking with Tactical Execution: Balances strategic thinking with a hands-on approach to ensure effective execution of plans and initiatives. Innovation Mindset: Encourages and expects innovation from their team, fostering a culture of creativity and continuous improvement. Ambitious and Conviction-driven: Sets ambitious goals and possesses the confidence and determination to pursue them with conviction. Results-Oriented: Focuses on achieving measurable results, meeting targets, and driving impactful outcomes.

Inspirational Leadership: Inspires and motivates others, fostering passion and commitment within the team to achieve shared goals.

This is a unique opportunity to build and lead a world-class GTM enablement function at Semrush, driving success across our global sales teams. If you are a strategic leader with a passion for sales and enablement, we want to hear from you.





Not required, but a plus





You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably







Work format Office: This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.

Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Work format REMOTE: This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.



For US:



Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO

Paid parental leave

Short-term and Long-term Disability

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance

Travel Insurance

Corporate Events

Snacks, coffee, tea





For EU:



Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees







Finally, a little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

