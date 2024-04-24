Head of Brand Campaigns (Brand Marketing Team)

Create campaigns and messaging that capture the hearts and minds of our users. Connect the emotional values of our audiences to the functional purpose of our products.

Be the Brand Champion. Be the primary point of contact who defines and owns the messaging, strategy, and experience of the audience who interacts with our brand.

You’ve managed large-scale brand activations that attracted millions of people, and you know how to tie it to revenue. Your experience lies in organic channels, creative stunts, and out-of-the-box campaigns, all executed by you and your team. You give reasons for people to generate the WOM. You know how social media works and know how to get the audience to talk about your brand.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Head of Brand Campaigns for those who are eager to play with fonts, don't shy away from style guides and possess a desire for endless improvement.

Who we are looking for

10+ years of experience in strategy and tactics for brand campaigns, both hands-on and as a team lead.

Experience managing brand campaigns with annual budgets over $10M/year (excluding the paid media spend).

Demonstrated success in overseeing or creating rich and relevant brand campaign experiences.

Highly creative, ‘hands-on’ leader who embraces ambiguity and defines a way forward.

Strong results-based mentality, analytical skills, and data-driven thinking (must be comfortable working with numbers, metrics, and spreadsheets; reporting on the ROI of our efforts).

Outstanding listening, interviewing, meeting facilitation, storytelling, and writing skills.

A leader who can inspire and direct a wider team that doesn’t report to you.

Excellent communicator, capable of building and maintaining strong relationships with all stakeholders.

Extraordinary verbal and written English skills.

A strong mix between B2B and B2C experience is preferred.

Your attitude

Extreme ownership. You take responsibility for the outcome. You get things done and you make decisions.

Care. You love what you do, and it’s more than work to you—it’s passion.

Proactivity. You call out what’s not working, and you offer solutions to ensure the best path forward.

Curiosity. You’re interested in trying new things. You ask, “What if?” You’re always learning, always questioning.

Respect. You treat everyone with respect and expect it in return. You believe everyone is doing their best and share feedback in a polite and productive way.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You speak multiple languages (ES, DE, FR).

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The Brand Campaigns Team is responsible for planning and executing brand activations and experiences, expanding the Semrush audience through organic channels, word of mouth, and thought leadership. We are on a mission to make the Semrush brand the first company people discover and think of when it comes to marketing and growing their online presence.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have the flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.

Snacks, coffee, tea.

Free Parking for employees (Prudential Center).

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.