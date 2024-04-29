Product Owner (Ocean Team)
Tasks in the role
Conduct thorough market research to understand customer needs, market trends, and the competitive landscape in the SaaS marketing software industry
Develop and communicate a clear product vision and strategy aligned with business goals and market demand
Utilize data analytics tools to analyze user behavior, conversion funnels, and key metrics to identify growth opportunities and inform product decisions
Design and execute CustDev, A/B tests and experiments to optimize user engagement and retention strategies
Create and maintain a product roadmap outlining key features, enhancements, and milestones based on market insights and customer feedback
Prioritize product backlog and coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure timely and high-quality delivery of product features
Communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels, providing regular updates on project status, milestones, and challenges
Coordinate product releases, including feature launches, beta testing, and post-launch monitoring and support
Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to measure the success and effectiveness of the product and use data-driven insights to inform product decisions
Create and maintain monetization strategy
Who we are looking for
High level of product analytics knowledge (and experience in applying it)
Experience in quantitative and qualitative research
Experience in tasking a development team
Excellent communication and presentation skills, work with several interested customers
Ability to delve into and make sense of a new subject area (it’s SEO, in our case)
English level – Intermediate and higher
Understanding of Agile, Scrum, and a Product Owner role
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have an understanding of Digital Marketing and Agency segments
Advanced SQL skills to tease out your insights from the database without waiting for a Data Analyst
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
In Ocean Team, we are developing My Reports tool. My Reports is a marketing PDF reporting tool that helps effectively show results to stakeholders and clients and proves the value the marketing team or the agency provides. It helps report data from Semrush and major external digital marketing platforms across all marketing channels. The Ocean Team is focusing on advanced reporting features. These features help our customers to create reports with popping visuals and a unique branded style.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.
