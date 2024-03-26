Localization Manager (LUX Team)

Work closely with cross-functional teams, including product development, marketing, and other stakeholders on localization-related tasks.

Develop and maintain glossaries, TMs, and style guides to ensure consistency in terminology and tone.

Conduct linguistic reviews and quality assurance checks to maintain consistency and accuracy across localized content.

Collaborate with vendors to ensure accurate and culturally appropriate translations.

Coordinate and manage localization projects from start to finish, ensuring timely delivery and high-quality results.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Localization Manager for those who value interaction with customers, understand risk management and can streamline chaotic processes in a couple of meetings.

Who we are looking for

1-3 years of experience in software localization or translation agency.

Fluency in English (C1+).

Fluency in German (B2+).

Experience using CAT tools and TMS for localization tasks.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external vendors.

Strong attention to detail and excellent proofreading skills.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience using Crowdin.

You have basic knowledge of HTML, SEO principles, and digital marketing.

You have experience conducting linguistic reviews and LQA checks.

You are fluent in one or more of the following languages: Korean, Turkish, Vietnamese, Dutch, and/or Indonesian.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The LUX team is composed of localization managers and UX copywriters responsible for user interface text creation and localization. The team aims to create high-quality UI texts in 10+ languages to make Semrush tools as clear and comprehensive as they can be for any Semrush user.







We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Lunch, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English courses.

Gifts for employees.







Finally, a little more about our company



We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.