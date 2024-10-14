Marketing Designer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Play a key role in guiding and evolving the brand identity in collaboration with the brand team.

This is our Marketing Designer role for those who are eager to play with fonts, don't shy away from style guides and possess a desire for endless improvement.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

Experience: 3+ years in marketing design or related roles.

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) and Figma.

Strong understanding of design principles, typography, and layout.

Strong visual storytelling skills for presentations.

Track record of web design and UI/UX experience.

Experience with digital and print design.

Familiarity with responsive design and mobile-first approaches.

We are looking for a team player with a dash of humor and a drive to deliver exceptional work.

Portfolio: Showcase a portfolio demonstrating your design skills and creativity.

Not required, but a plus

Skills in 3D design, Experience with AI-generated visuals and 2D animations.

Experience in B2B marketing or working with enterprise clients.

Knowledge of HTML/CSS for basic web design.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



As a Marketing Designer at Semrush, you’ll play a pivotal role in shaping and executing design strategies across various campaigns, digital platforms, and sales assets. You will work closely with a cross-functional team, including a Content Manager, Product Marketing Manager, and Project Manager, to create visually compelling designs that enhance our enterprise-focused marketing efforts. Additionally, you will collaborate with the brand and design team to help steer the ongoing development of our brand identity.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format CHOICE: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.